Celebrity endorsement

Sir, – When buying new saucepans recently, I noticed that nearly all the ranges I knew and trusted were now “endorsed” or “branded” by celebrity chefs, and all men too! I know which brands are good.

I don’t need to be told this by someone who probably doesn’t cook much at home anyway.

This “branding” is stretching out to other products, such as whiskey, gin, and many others.

Are these product manufacturers and producers not confident enough of using their own brand, many of which are well known and trusted already? This endorsement is just adding further cost to the items, without adding any extra value whatsoever.

I’m finding it harder to avoid products without a celebrity “name” attached. Can we nip this trend in the bud before we’re swamped! – Yours, etc,

SHEILA

DEEGAN,

Dublin 3.