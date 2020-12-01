Celebrating the GAA

Sir, – As I reflect on the joy that the GAA has given over the past few weeks, from Cork’s last-minute goal to beat Kerry, the comeback victories for Cavan against Monaghan and Down culminating in their victory in the Ulster Football Championship against Donegal, Tipperary’s winning the Munster Football Championship after an 85-year wait, and the Waterford’s heroic display against Kilkenny on Saturday, I can only hope that Jennifer O’Connell can share the joy that this sport brings to so many (“GAA exceptionalism wins in a pandemic”, Opinion & Analysis, November 28th).

I, for one, want to say thank you to the young men and women who have played intercounty Gaelic football, hurling and camogie over the past few months and given such pleasure and entertainment to so many. – Yours, etc,

EAMONN MOLONEY,

Kilbrittain,

Co Cork.

Sir, – It’s not surprising that, as Jennifer O’Connell writes, “the GAA gets a pass in Covid restrictions”.

As a new arrival in Dublin in the early 1960s, I remember reading an article in Time magazine which stated that the three most influential organisations in Ireland were the Catholic Church, the GAA and the Fianna Fáil party.

The GAA is now the only one of these three in the “elite” category. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN O’DONNELL,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.