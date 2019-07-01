Celebrating First Holy Communion

Sir, – Recent letters regarding the “spend” surrounding Holy Communion days, reminded me of my own (not very recent!) day.

After the ceremony in St Peter’s church in Bray, I was whisked away with a friend, by car (there’s posh), all the way to Dublin. We then attended the Theatre Royal, to see Davy Crockett starring Fess Parker. Due to the film’s influence the fashion item for youngsters at the time was a coonskin hat, as sported by Davy. Innocent, but thankfully happy times! – Yours, etc,

TOM GILSENAN,

Beaumont, Dublin 9.