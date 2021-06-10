Catholic weddings

A chara, – There has been much criticism of Boris Johnson’s Catholic wedding, with suggestions of dishonesty and hypocrisy.

However, let us please spare a thought for the Catholic priests who give of their lives to bring the sacraments to the faithful. As priests looking to save souls, they have to assume the sincerity and integrity of the person requesting a church ceremony, be it baptism, communion, marriage, or funeral.

They have little choice but to serve, whereas in more earthly professions they would be free to call out frauds and refuse requests that are time-wasting, self-serving or deceitful. – Yours, etc,

CIARÁN

MAC GUILL,

Clichy,

France.