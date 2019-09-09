Catholic politicians and abortion

Sir, – The Archbishop of Armagh is to be commended on his statement on the obligation of Catholic politicians to support the cause of life from conception to death (News, September 6th). He is in line with Catholic teaching ( as expressed by, among others, Cardinal Newman) in stating that personal opinion must not be confused with a well-informed Christian conscience.

But will practical effect be given to Archbishop Eamon Martin’s statement? It is well-known that many prominent politicians on both sides of the Border combine their religious practice with support for abortion.

No one forces these individuals to take the sacrament. If they cannot acknowledge that their political actions are incompatible with the faith they claim to profess then priests and bishops should make matters clear by refusing them communion. – Yours, etc,

CDC ARMSTRONG,

Belfast.