Categories of constituents

Sir, – I note that a US senator has introduced a new category of constituents in the mode of Leo Varadkar’s “people who get up early in the morning”. Senator Tom Cotton has characterised Trump voters as “the kind of people who have to take a shower after they get off work, not before they go to work”.

With “people who eat their dinner in the middle of the day”, these categories might form the basis for a convenient populist segmentation of political types. Your readers may have further suggestions. – Yours, etc,

DENIS BERGIN,

Tavira, Portugal.