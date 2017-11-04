Catalonia and the EU

Sir, – A fellow core EU member state has imprisoned without trial or bail a substantial portion of the government elected by its people to carry out its mandate, to hold a referendum on independence from Spain (Front page, November 3rd).

Governments across Europe claim that it is none of their business. If EU states do not condemn Spain’s blatant infringement of human rights including physical brutality against voters (its people), imposition of Article 155 of the Spanish constitution and imprisonment of a democratically elected government, they are in fact supporting these measures. Condemnation is not interference. – Yours, etc,

MICHELLE MURPHY,

Tarragona, Spain.