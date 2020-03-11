Sir, – Further to recent correspondence (Letters, March 10th), there is a more insidious and ethical side to the debate on the imposition of a cashless society. Promoted by powerful vested financial, technological and other interests, the cashless society seeks to extend control over the privacy of ordinary citizens in their right to control both their own money and spending habits, as well as their chosen lifestyle. Information is the new gold, and once introduced a cashless society will merely serve to further enrich and empower these modern-day gold-diggers at the expense of ordinary citizens. – Yours, etc,

ANNE CHAMBERS,

