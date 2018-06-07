Cash is still king

Sir, – There has been talk recently about the cashless society, and how the use of paper money is at odds with modern ways. This fallacy can now be put to bed after the meltdown of the Visa payment system the other day. The amount of people and businesses across Europe who were affected and the chaos caused should put paid to the notion about cash being old hat. The queues at ATMs show the answer. The new fivers and tenners were the only plastic working in the UK. – Yours, etc,

JOHN BERGIN,

Oxton,

Wirral, England.