Sir, – Cartoons, particularly political ones, through the interplay of image and text, play an important role in capturing public sentiment and distilling the important matters of the day. In this digital age, is it too much to ask that Martyn Turner’s cartoons be scanned in a definition high enough to allow us to actually read what the man has written? – Yours, etc,

SIMON McINERNEY,

Sutton,

Dublin 13.