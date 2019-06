A chara, – It’s not often that the excellent Martyn Turner gets it wrong, but he did so on June 5th when he described the balloons in his cartoon as “dirigibles”. Dirigibles are aircraft which can be steered in independent flight, like Zeppelins or airships. Those in the cartoon are barrage balloons or blimps, because they are tethered to the ground. – Is mise,

JOE McLAUGHLIN,

Bonnyrigg,

Midlothian,

Scotland.