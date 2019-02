Sir, – I wholeheartedly support Christopher McMahon’s call for a car-free area bounded by the Grand and Royal Canals (February 16th).

However, since those waterways run effectively parallel as far as the River Shannon, in order to avoid severely inconveniencing the inhabitants of much of the Midlands, his plan might require some means of delineating the western boundary of the car-free zone.

A third canal, perhaps? – Yours, etc,

ALAN EUSTACE,

Oxford, UK.