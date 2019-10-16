Cars and urban Ireland

Sir, – Perhaps Síle Ní Choincheannain (“Cars and rural Ireland”, Letters, October 12th) could try experiencing the joys of living in greater Dublin with a car or utilising its alternatives. With our “fine motorways” clogged with traffic from 7am to 10am, and the same in the evening with the legendary M50 taking up to three hours to traverse; our “public transport” (overcrowded, underfunded, suffering vandalism and poorly planned); and our “cycle lanes” (most often a line in the middle of a carriageway and not separated from vehicular traffic, rutted and susceptible to having a car parked in it “just for the few minutes”).

Perhaps then she may see there is no “them and us” between rural and urban Ireland, and it’s certainly not planned by slickers, city or otherwise. – Yours, etc,

RORY J WHELAN,

Drogheda,

Co Meath.