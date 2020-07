Sir, – The dispute about cars in the Phoenix Park reminds me of the boy who complained to his mother about the hole in his doughnut. “Don’t worry,” she replied, “just eat the doughnut and leave the hole on the side of your plate.”

Similarly, those objecting to cars in the Phoenix Park can simply confine themselves to the 99 per cent of the park not used by traffic. – Yours, etc,

NORMAN

DAVIES,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.