Cars and the Phoenix Park

Sir, – I read Una Mullally’s column “Reverse the return of the car to the Phoenix Park as a matter of urgency” with interest (Opinion & Analysis, May 18th).

I agree wholeheartedly with your columnist.

The Phoenix Park in recent months has been a place of peace, calm and safety without cars driving through the park.

Social distancing is always possible, and where you do meet people, they walk on the road to keep their distance. It is also an outdoor space for the many thousands who live in apartments in the surrounding communities.

As with most things in life, tone is important. This unnecessary decision sets the wrong tone. What does it say about our priorities as a city in these challenging times? – Yours, etc,

GARRETT MURRAY,

Dublin 8