Cars and life in rural Ireland

A chara, – Regarding Eamon Ryan’s recent ludicrous statement that a person does not need a car to live in rural Ireland, I can’t help but wonder, has that Dub ever tried?

Again we find that plans for rural Ireland are conjured by city slickers with their fine motorways, their public transport and their cycle lanes.

I must also add that the people of rural Ireland’s carbon footprint is probably lower than that of our city counterparts anyway because we have minimal broadband and therefore less time to spend plugging in our devices. Is glas iad na cnoic i bhfad uainn. – Is mise,

SÍLE

NÍ CHOINCHEANNAIN,

Carrigaholt,

Co Clare.