Carrying cash amid Covid-19

Sir, – The Covid-19 emergency payment is necessary and extremely appreciated but social protection is still sending people to post offices to collect in cash which they then have to lodge at ATMs in order to make their grocery payments using a card.

Having to queue weekly, handle cash and then lodge it at an ATM seems counter to the aims of the lockdown I’m waiting out with parents in their late 70s, but on the brightside, I’m a Bank of Ireland customer and not Ulster Bank or AIB. (I live in Dundalk.) So there’s that. – Yours, etc,

NICK MCGINLEY,

Dundalk, Co Louth.