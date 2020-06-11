Caring for the trees on our streets

Sir, – It is so sad to see so many dead young street trees across the city of Dublin due to a lack of watering and the recent drought conditions.

It is one thing for the local authorities to have a planting programme in winter, but it requires a maintenance programme in early summer to ensure their survival, and this is required for the first three years until the trees become established and find their own water source.

The county councils should invest in a watering programme, with drivers and vehicles with large barrels of recycled water and hoses for their newly planted trees. Otherwise it is such a sad waste. – Yours, etc,

CONOR FITZPATRICK,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.