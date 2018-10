Sir, – The risks of dying from a heart attack are well established. Dr Donal Murray, a consultant cardiologist, suggests a new one – the lack of a political heavyweight in a constituency (Paul Cullen, “‘Why does Ireland spend so much on health and have so little to show?’”, Analysis, October 15th).

Shame on the decision-making in our health service. – Yours, etc,

Dr REGGIE SPELMAN,

Bridgetown,

Co Wexford.