Card trouble

Sir, – I sympathise with Cormac Meehan (Letters, September 23rd) regarding the Irish passport card not working at automated terminals on the continent.

However, this is not exclusively a continental problem.

Four years after the card was introduced, it is still not possible to use it when checking in online for an Aer Lingus flight. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD BANNISTER,

Ballsbridge,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – I am a Belgian citizen living in Ireland and have a Belgian ID card. I have travelled throughout Europe with it, and it has also always been recognised as a legitimate form of ID here in Ireland by customs officers at the airport. My mother is an Irish citizen living in Belgium. She has the same ID card issued by the same authorities as mine. On hers it states that she is Irish, and she has used this card to travel within Europe and beyond, and again she never had an issue, until she tried to board a flight to come home. She was told that it was not a legitimate form of ID and she was refused entry to the aircraft. Holiday cancelled. It seems we have serious card issues in Ireland. – Yours, etc,

KATHLEEN WOUMANS,

Leap,

Co Cork.