Carbon taxes and a voter backlash

Sir, – As we approach the upcoming election, with many promises being made to tackle climate change, it is important we learn from the mistakes of other countries. Regressive carbon taxes have prompted public backlash in many countries. They were withdrawn in Australia after proving too controversial. They have proven detrimental to Emmanuel Macron’s popularity in France and Justin Trudeau’s in Canada.

Most Irish parties support an aggressive carbon tax, with funds raised being invested into green policies and energy solutions. Let’s not make climate change a class issue by punishing people who do not have the means to make changes. It is important we focus on positive rather than punitive incentives in order to tackle climate change. If we introduce a carbon tax, it is essential that its revenue is largely recycled back into lower socioeconomic groups to offset regressiveness, and that the public is involved in the decision-making process.

We are a country with a history of opposition to regressive taxes. The last thing we need is a repeat of the water charges controversy. – Yours, etc,

OISIN GALVIN,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.