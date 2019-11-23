Carbon penalties

Sir, – Applying a frequent flyer levy on people who buy cheap flights to visit their families abroad, or the person struggling to maintain a growing business, will not truly help the environment unless aviation taxes are applied equally.

Therefore aviation fuel taxes on passengers cannot exclude private jets. Perhaps with the exception of rescue aircraft, all flights, including those, oh so little, private jets, must bear the responsibility of the harm their fuel causes our environment. – Yours, etc,

EVE PARNELL,

Dublin 8