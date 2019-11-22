Carbon penalties

Sir, – I completely agree with Brian Falter (Letters, November 21st) about the environmental impact of international football.

Sadly, judging by the Irish Times article, “Slovakia v Ireland: Cheap routes, ticket info and the price of a pint”, our breath is being wasted. Nowhere in this article does it mention the serious carbon footprint from flying.

Can I suggest The Irish Times might in future call attention to the environmental impact of options when recommending ways of getting to international sporting events?

I am sure the best fans in the world will be only too delighted to see the climate crisis not having to be decided on penalties for once. – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Florence, Italy.