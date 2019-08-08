Car prices and VRT reform

Sir, – Your article on vehicle registration tax on new cars quotes a motor industry lobbyist as saying that “the average price of a new car is around €20,000” (“Car dealers lobby to delay VRT reform”, News, August 7th).

I visited a prominent Irish car sales website and of over 38,000 cars advertised for sale, almost all of them second-hand, almost half (42 per cent) were priced above €20,000.

This suggests, if the motor industry lobbyist is correct in saying that an average new car is about €20,000, that cars increase in average value after purchase, a fact that has somehow escaped me when I have approached car salesmen to trade in my cars previously. – Yours, etc,

PAVEL

MARIANSKI,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.