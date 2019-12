Sir, – Helga Lowe suggests Cork, of all places, as the capital of a united Ireland (Letters, December 24th). I cannot see Sammy Wilson or Arlene Foster making the trudge down there. A far better all-Ireland capital would be one that is already being used by both traditions in another context: Armagh! – Yours, etc,

JOHN K ROGERS,

Rathowen,

Co Westmeath.