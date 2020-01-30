Canvassing opinion

Sir, – Katherine Zappone’s reported declaration that “There’s so much that people want that they didn’t get in the current government” is curious (“On the canvass”, News, January 28th).

If she was referring to the country as a whole, it is the case that there is so much change that people really need (and not merely want) but didn’t get from the outgoing ensemble of a Government.

But if she meant that politicians didn’t get what they wanted from that session of the Dáil, then what can be changed, and how? – Yours, etc,

MICHELE SAVAGE,

Dublin 12.