Cannabis and the law

Sir, – A man in possession of cannabis that he used to treat the symptoms of his epilepsy has been fined €100 (News, November 20th).

I find it hard to believe that we are, in Ireland, still so far behind the times on this matter.

The medical and therapeutic applications of cannabis are well-known internationally. There are a handful of conditions for which cannabis appears to be the only effective treatment.

Why are we keeping citizens of Ireland from accessing safe and regulated medicinal cannabis?

I would like to see my representatives get out in front of this issue, rather than towing the line on something that any reasonable person can see makes absolutely no sense.

The prohibition of cannabis is a waste of taxpayers’ money, a drain on Garda time and resources, a strain on our already bulging courtrooms and (the crux of the matter) a wholly immoral exercise. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN MAGUIRE,

Dublin 14.