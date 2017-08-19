Candidates to manage an ‘invisible’ Border?

Sir, – Perhaps Danny Healy-Rae could ask some of the fairies he apparently believes in to man the invisible Border checkpoints that will make up the invisible Border that we will have when Brexit happens? This kind of employment of the good folk might well attract many tourists to try to take selfies with these exotic and elusive beings while at their work. Obviously this should also be very good for the local economy, and much much better than having tourists being frightened away from the kind of not very nice human-patrolled Border that existed before. – Yours, etc,

SEAN O’BRIEN,

Kilrush, Co Clare.