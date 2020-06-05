Cancer screening and restrictions

Sir, – I called my GP yesterday morning to book my overdue smear test. It appears that while I cannot get a smear test done next week (or any time in the foreseeable future) but, under our wonderful plan for reopening the country, I can instead shop in Brown Thomas for cosmetics.

We seem to be more concerned about when the pubs and hairdressers will open than critical cancer screening.

The State is exposing its citizens to unnecessary harm (not to mention the claims which we, the taxpayers, will have to pay for on their behalf).

The risks of cancelling cancer screening and other critical services are not being proportionally balanced.

We need to reinstate the breast and cervical check screening services immediately, and we need to wake up as a nation. – Yours, etc,

SHEENA

CREAN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.