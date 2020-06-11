Cancelled medical procedures

Sir, – My appointment for cataract surgery in March was cancelled. I am well aware that there are patients with much more distressing afflictions than this, but for all of us, our condition gets worse the longer the delay in treatment. In my case, I will slowly go blind, all for want of a routine outpatient procedure. The official silence about this matter has been deafening. The country has now entered an accelerated plan for exiting from lockdown, details of which are frequently broadcast. Can we please have a roadmap for restoration of routine medical procedures, with similar regular and clear communication to keep patients informed? – Yours, etc,

RONNY SWAIN.

Bishopstown, Cork.