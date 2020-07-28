Sir, – I refer to Fintan O’Toole’s column on the subject of cancel culture (Weekend Review, July 25th).

In this article Mr O’Toole is selective in his recollection of an earlier column he wrote about Newstalk (Opinion, September 12th, 2017).

It is pertinent to remind readers that in the same column he labelled Newstalk the “most flagrantly sexist public organisation in Ireland” and accused my colleagues and I of implementing a strategy “to keep women off the airwaves”.

He also called on politicians and people in public life to boycott the station. A classic case of cancel culture indeed! – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA MONAHAN,

Managing Editor,

Newstalk,

Dublin 2.