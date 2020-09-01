Can we just all calm down?

Sir, – It was Dame Lane in Dublin a couple of weeks ago, then the Clifden debacle and the extended fallout from that outing. Another week and it’s another case of public outrage, this time Killarney. The airwaves and social media are hopping with rage again. Can we all just calm down? At this rate, if we avoid contracting Covid, we certainly are in line for increased risk of hypertension.

There is only so much anyone can do to change human behaviour. Let’s move on and do what we can on a personal level to avoid risky situations. – Yours, etc,

GERALDINE SHAFFREY,

Tara,

Co Meath.