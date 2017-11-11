‘Can RTÉ effectively axe an orchestra?’

Sir, – With reference to Michael Dervan’s article “Can RTEÉ effectively axe an orchestra?” (November 8th), I am appalled at the possibility of RTÉ merging the Symphony and Concert Orchestras.

To do so would be an act of gross cultural barbarism and would add immeasurably to what your writer calls the “full enormity of the State’s disregard for classical music”.

In 1948, when times were so harsh economically, enlightened thinking ensured the establishment of both orchestras. It would be a bitter irony if the 70th anniversary of the orchestras in 2018 was marked only by downgrading and demise.

I intensely hope it does not happen. Is RTÉ no longer a suitable custodian of the orchestras, and should their welfare and future be entrusted to another body? – Yours, etc,

LINDSAY ARMSTRONG,

(Former Manager,

New Irish

Chamber Orchestra

and Orchestra of St Cecilia),

Ranelagh, Dublin 6.