Can I speak to the youngster, please?

Sir, – I enjoyed reading about Therese Caherty’s experiences with Bus Éireann (An Irishwoman’s Diary, August 29th).

At least she didn’t suffer the indignity that I did when complaining to Aer Lingus in May that their website didn’t show any July flights from Shannon via New York or Boston. It was clearly an omission, and I phoned Aer Lingus to inform them.

The young woman’s response to my complaint was to ask was there a young person in the house who could help me navigate the website. – Yours, etc,

PAUD MURPHY,

Kilcolgan,

Co Galway.