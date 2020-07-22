Can-do attitude to recycling

Sir,– In view of the vast number of cans and bottles littering every corner of the country, from the centres of our cities, towns and villages to the remotest coastal and countryside areas, it is surely high time that the Green Party ensures that a deposit and return system is put in place to finally do away with this scourge that is destroying the country.

They should note that such a scheme was previously in operation here, and there is absolutely no reason why it cannot be reintroduced.

I understand that many other countries have such policies which are both efficient and beneficial. – Yours, etc,

HUGH PIERCE,

Celbridge,

Co Kildare.