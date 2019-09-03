Can Corbyn stop Brexit?

Sir, – Una Mullally is right that “English people in particular need to wake up” to the threat of right-wing nationalism in their midst (“If you think Johnson is bad, wait for Farage”, Opinion & Analysis, September 2nd).

Especially as there’s already a ready-made alternative to “the ration-fetishists and Blitz-spirit-conjurers of the hard-right Tories and Brexit Party vampires” available to UK voters: namely Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour.

In the 2017 British general election, Mr Corbyn showed his ability to make serious inroads into the Leave voting masses (hence Labour’s subsequent and necessary, though much misunderstood ambiguity over Brexit).

If the Labour leader can go one step further and become prime minister, then his party’s radical anti-austerity programme, including renationalisation of key industries and higher taxes on the rich, can start combating the underlying inequality that caused the Brexit vote in the beginning.

It’s possible that the House of Commons will legislate against no deal, and equally likely that Mr Johnson’s government will simply ignore parliament and plough on regardless towards leaving the EU without a deal.

The Brexiteers have shown that they aren’t afraid to gamble. The parliamentary anti-no-dealers, including Tory rebels, also need to quickly roll the dice on the only sure way to stop a crash out Brexit: a temporary Corbyn-led government of national unity. – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7.