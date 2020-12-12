Camogie and hurling

A chara, – Ned Monaghan wonders why hurling is given that funny name camogie when it is played by women, and suggests that men would react badly if their game were not called hurling but a made-up name such as “gahooga” (Letter, December 11th).

The reason for the separate names, rather than some form of latent sexism, might just be that there are sufficient rule variations to warrant it. Including allowing the hand-passing of scores, banning the use of the shoulder in a tackle (a key part of hurling), the lack of a specialist goalkeeper, and puck-outs being taken from the 13-metre line.

I presume that if camogie players would rather play hurling, they are free to vote to adopt the rules and hence the name. – Is mise,

DAVE SLATER,

Kilkea,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – While I agree in principle with Ned Monaghan, growing up in Wexford we used hurls, not hurleys. – Yours, etc,

ANN FITZSIMONS,

Jigginstown,

Naas,

Co Kildare.