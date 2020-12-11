Camogie and hurling

Sir, – Why is hurling given that funny name when it is played by women? What is wrong with calling it hurling?

How do you think the men who hurl would react if their game was not called hurling and was called something peculiar such as gahooga. Yes, that name is an invention but so is the name camogie, and gahooga is surely just as good a name.

May I suggest, like calling a spade a spade, that we call hurling hurling.

And play it with hurleys. – Yours, etc,

NED MONAGHAN,

New Canaan,

Connecticut, US.