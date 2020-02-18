Calls for change

Sir, – I am surprised that people are surprised at the election result.

We relocated to Ireland from London over a year ago to find Dublin housing costs almost at London levels and a health service which is run for the benefit of consultants rather than patients (my wife worked as a hospital consultant in Dublin). A whole swathe of Irish society is effectively excluded from affordable housing and adequate healthcare.

They voted for radical change. Unsurprisingly.

We now live in Austria. – Yours, etc,

CORMAC O’CARROLL,

Salzburg,

Austria.