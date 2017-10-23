Calling time on ‘dialogue of the deaf’

Sir, – The headline accompanying the article “Brexit has become a diplomatic dialogue of the deaf” (Opinion & Analysis, October 20th) is deeply regrettable and reinforces regrettable stereotypes.

We are the parents of a deaf child and have always found this particular cliché to be offensive.

Deaf children and adults are generally profoundly expressive in their own unique way.

They do not display the kind of incomprehension that your headline suggests. – Yours, etc,

DAVID and

MARGARET MULLINS,

Arklow,

Co Wicklow.