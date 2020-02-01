Calling the shots in Fine Gael

Sir, – Apparently Minister for Communications Richard Bruton was not consulted about a decision by Fine Gael headquarters to pause a vote-management arrangement between him and his running mate Catherine Noone (“Bruton not consulted on decision to halt vote management with Noone”, News, January 31st).

I look forward to some opinion pieces about the shadowy figures and unelected officials who are making the decisions in Fine Gael. – Yours, etc,

ROSS CARMODY,

Bettystown, Co Meath.