Call for change on Dublin Bus

Sir, – Today I witnessed a tourist who, upon being asked to pay a €2.15 fare on Dublin Bus, inserted a five euro note into the driver’s machine and awaited his change.

He was then informed they did not accept notes and was further advised to insert coins if he wished to travel.

He explained that he was late for a guided tour and was willing to forfeit the change from the five euro note. The driver did not budge. The five euro note was apparently irretrievable (where does this money go, I wondered). I paid his fare with my Leap card to avoid him becoming further distressed.

His short trip of three stops along the quays cost us €7.15 in total.

I was embarrassed on our behalf for not being more obliging or having a less complicated system for our tourists. – Yours, etc,

ERICA MAGUIRE,

Dublin 7.