Sir, – While I recognise that the system of predicted grades was never going to be free of flaws, I have one question. Who would devise an algorithm that could give a student a significantly lower grade than they have received in any exam or assessment in senior cycle or earlier in their education history and consider it fair and equitable? Unfortunately this has happened for some students. – Yours, etc,

Dr RUBY MORROW,

Educational psychologist,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.