Sir, – Fairness has to be at the centre of any student assessment system. In the absence of exams, calculated grades supplied by teachers and schools can only be used if they are standardised. It is ludicrous to suggest otherwise.

Evidence, including a school’s past performance, has to be used to allow standardisation.

Many claim there would be better grades without standardisation. But third-level places are awarded on the basis of the number of places available; higher grades will not result in more attending college. Grades that are not standardised will be unfair and students will lose out.

So unless you have a better and fairer system than what is being proposed, refrain from using this as a platform for seeking populist support.

It’s bad enough that students did not get to do their exams; don’t make it worse by preventing efforts to make calculated grades as fair as possible. – Yours, etc,

DERMOT FORRISTAL,

Thomastown,

Co Kilkenny.