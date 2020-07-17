Cabinet changes

A chara, – Following the geographic switch-over of Ministers for Agriculture, it already appears accepted that the ministerial lucky bag of sweets anticipated in Offaly may now be distributed in Mayo. One ministerial gain is another constituency’s loss.

Is this how politics should work in 21st-century Ireland? – Is mise,

RONAN CORVIN,

Maigh Cuilinn,

Co na Gaillimhe.

Sir, –So that just leaves the southeast without a seat at Cabinet meetings. – Yours, etc,

PETER FOLEY,

Tramore,

Co Waterford.

Sir, – The Taoiseach will surely bear in mind the adage “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.” His problem will be knowing which is which. – Yours, etc,

DENIS CREMINS,

Dublin 8.