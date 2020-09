Sir, – Your gushing profile of Charlie McConalogue, the latest Minister of Agriculture (News, September 3rd), failed to mention he was prominent in the photograph of Fianna Fáil TDs opposed to the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

Whatever Mr McConalogue’s good farming credentials, it is to be regretted that Micheál Martin couldn’t find someone to appoint to Cabinet who actually agrees with Government policy. – Yours, etc,

KENNETH

HARPER,

Burtonport,

Co Donegal.