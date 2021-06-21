Bypass means increased road safety

Sir, – For those who may be unfamiliar with the existing N5 between Westport and Castlebar, referenced in Gareth Smyth’s letter of June 17th, I’d merely note that a tractor driver was successfully prosecuted some years ago for inconsiderate driving on it, resulting in a tailback of 80 to 100 vehicles over a seven-kilometre stretch.

Mr Smyth’s characterisation of the project as a “spend of €250 million” to reduce a car journey time by five minutes between Westport and Castlebar” is unfair to the project.

The works run over 23 kilometres from north of Castlebar at Turlough to Westport, and crucially include 20 kilometres of dual carriageway.

In bypassing the 50km/h zones in Castlebar, and around Westport environs, and by effectively designing out the head-on collision risk, the great benefit of this project is increased road safety.

That benefit will include lives that will not be lost, and lifelong incapacitating injuries that will not be incurred, and associated heartbreak avoided for families. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GARRICK,

Castlebar,

Co Mayo.