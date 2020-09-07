By the numbers

Sir, – Peter Lynch invites readers to devise a number-naming system that is “lucid, unambiguous and aesthetically pleasing and that will rid us of the dog’s dinner that is a centibillion” (“Better names needed for large numbers”, That’s Maths, September 3rd).

I propose a simple “Power X” where the incorrectly named centibillion would be called Power 11, a billion would be Power Nine and a million would be Power Six. The word “power” denotes “ten to the power of” and the number represents the number of zeros following a one. The system is also applicable to small numbers. If you only have a euro to your name, then you’re a Power Zero.

The use of the word “power” also alludes to the power of the wealthy when the quantity represents money. – Yours, etc,

JOE DUNNE,

Shanakiel, Cork.