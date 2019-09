Sir, – In response to Sonya Griffin’s plea (Letters, September 5th) for garden centres to place bee-friendly plants in a pollinator display, perhaps the following suggestion would be useful. As it is late in the gardening season, and many centres are already winding down, could they not gift bee-friendly plants to interested gardeners? The gifted plants could be considered as freebies. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN HOGAN,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.