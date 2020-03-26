Sir, – Business interruption insurance (BI) applies following actual damage to property caused by an event specifically covered, such as a fire or a storm, and so on.

In some instances BI cover can apply in the absence of such damage, provided the non-damage event is covered.

Infectious disease cover, where it applies, almost always specifies which diseases are covered and these tend to be “premises specific” (such as legionnaires disease) rather than pandemic in nature, for the reasons explained by Moore McDowell (Letters, March 25th).

It’s very simple; if the disease is listed, it is covered, and if it’s not, it’s not. – Yours, etc,

PAT O’KELLY,

Dublin 12.